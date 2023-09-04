AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 registration, choice filling ends today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 1 registration

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will conclude the registrations for AYUSH-UG counselling 2023 round 1 registration process today, September 4. Candidates willing to apply for the AYUSH NEET counselling for admission to undergraduate programmes can apply online at aaccc.gov.in. Along with the counselling registration, the AACCC choice filling and choice locking process will also close at 11:55 PM today.

As per the AYUSH-UG counselling schedule, the round 1 allotment result will be declared on September 7, 2023. Candidates who will get shortlisted in the first merit list will have to report at the allotted institute between September 8 and September 13, 2023. The AYUSH NEET counselling for BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses will be organised in three rounds, while the fourth round will be held for the stray vacancy round.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Dates

Online registrations - September 1 to September 4, 2023 (upto 2 PM)

Payment facility - September 4, 2023 (upto 5 PM)

Choice filling - September 2 to September 4, 2023 (upto 11:55 PM)

Choice locking - September 4, 2023 (from 2 PM to 11:55 PM)

Processing of Seat Allotment - September 5 to September 6, 2023

AYUSH NEET counselling round 1 allotment result - September 7, 2023

Reporting at allotted Institute - September 8 to September 13, 2023

ALSO READ | AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 1 registration begins at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to register

Applicants can follow the steps provided below to apply for the AYUSH NEET counselling round.

Visit the official website of AYUSH-UG counseling at aaccc.gov.in

Click on the AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counselling registration link on the home page.

Next, key in your registration details and generate login credentials.

Once done, fill out the application form and make payment of the counselling fee

Submit the AYUSH NEET counselling form and download the confirmation page.

Direct Link: AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration