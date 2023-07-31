All government and private educational institutes to remain closed tomorrow in Gurugram, Faridabad

Follow us on Image Source : FILE All government and private educational institutes to remain shut tomorrow in Gurugram, and Faridabad

School, colleges holiday in Gurugram and Faridabad: In view of communal clashes, the government of Haryana has decided to close all educational instiutes in the district of Gurugram, and Faridabad. the office of District Magistrate has released an order.

According to the order, all private and government educational institutions shall remain closed tomorrow, August 1 in the district Gurugram, and Faridabad.

The decision has been taken in view of communal tension in neighbouring district of Nuh. All the roads have been blocked by anti social elements to disturb peace and tranquility of society and public order in district Gurugram. In order to avoid any untoward inciendent, the government has decided to close all government and private educational institutes in the district in view of prevailing circumstances.

Keeping in view of the above, it is hereby ordered that all government and private education institutions shall be closed on August 1 in District Faridabad, and Gurugram, reads order.