UPSC 2019 interview to resume from July 20. Check details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced that the personality test or the interviews of candidates selected in last year's civil services examination to resume from July 20. The UPSC 2019 interview was earlier postponed in the view of coronavirus lockdown. Candidates who have cleared all the written examinations will be appearing for the interview, which is the last round of UPSC civil services examinations.

On the basis of the UPSC interview and written examination, the commission will recommend candidates for appointments. A notification released by UPSC said, "Personality Tests for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 for remaining candidates are being resumed from 20-07-2020. Candidates will be informed individually."

The commission on Friday released revised dates of the examinations that are to be held this year. Meanwhile, the UPSC civil service prelims exam will be conducted on October 4. Over 5 lakh aspirants had registered this year to appear for the UPSC civil services examination.

Earlier, the UPSC civil services prelim examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 31 but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

