TS EAMCET to be held in July. Check Telangana CETs schedule

TS EAMCET 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday released the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) schedule along with exam dates of other state-level entrance examinations, on the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

As per the schedule released, Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) will be held between July 5 and July 9. This year, the Rector of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad A Govardhan has been appointed as convener of EAMCET 2021-22.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) will be held on July 1, and Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) will be held from June 20 onwards.

The examination dates of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET), Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET), Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance, and Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) are yet to be decided and will be announced later.

TS EAMCET 2021 -- Official Notification

