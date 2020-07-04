Image Source : PTI 32 students who appeared in SSLC exams test positive for coronavirus

Thirty-two students who sat for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations in Karnataka tested positive for coronavirus, according to the government data released on Saturday. The Karnataka SSLC Examinations which was conducted between June 25 and July 3, were held amid a lot of opposition from both public and the students' parents. As of July 3, more than 7.60 lakh students wrote the exam, with 14,745 absentees.

As per the government data, 80 more students were being quarantined at home and primary contacts of the 32 students would also be tested and quarantined if necessary. The report stated that 3,911 students, who lived in containment zones, did not attend the examination. A total of 863 students had not attended the exams as they were unwell.

The SSLC exams which were earlier scheduled to be conducted between March 27 and April 9 were postponed by the Karnataka government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents raised their concerns regarding the children appearing for the exams. However, the state government stuck to its decision of conducting the exams. Meanwhile, questions arose about the spread of coronavirus to other students who appeared for the exam at the same centres where the 32 students tested positive.

The Karnataka government remains confident that social distancing, thermal testing and sanitisation during the examinations would have restricted spread of the virus.

