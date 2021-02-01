Image Source : PTI Odisha schools to reopen for classes 9, 11 from February 8

After conducting physical classes for standards 10 and 12 for a month, the Odisha government on Monday said that it has decided to reopen

schools for the students of classes 9 and 11 from February 8 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. A notification issued by the school and mass education department said that regular classroom teaching for students of standards 9 and 11 will be held between 8.30 am and 10.30 am six days a week from February 8 to April 30.

Three periods will be held in those two hours, the notification said.

The government had reopened schools for students of classes 10 and 12 on January 8 after nine months of closure due to COVID-19 pandemic.

School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash said that the decision to start classroom teaching for the students of classes 9 and 11 was taken based on the experience of reopening schools for standards 10 and 12 a month ago.

