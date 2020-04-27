No hike in school fees for academic session 2020-21 in Uttar Pradesh

Image Source : FILE File Image

The Uttar Pradesh government Monday instructed all schools to not hike fees in academic session 2020-21. The decision comes amid the current situation due to the coronavirus outbreak and a nationwide lockdown.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who is also the state education minister, made the announcement after a meeting with secondary education officials. As per the order, schools have been instructed not to increase fees in this academic session. Parents have to pay fees according to the fee slab set for the 2019-20 academic session.

The order is applicable to all schools, run by boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Those schools that have charged the increased amount have been asked to adjust the extra fees in the approaching months.

