NEET postponement demand: Dharmendra Pradhan breaks silence. Here's what he said

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday broke his silence to respond to the increasing demands urging postponement of National-Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) scheduled for September 12, also backed by the Congress party.

Amid a social media furor, Pradhan took on Rahul Gandhi and said he was a "pseudo expert" with an "overflowing vanity and a misplaced sense of entitlement of a failed crown prince". The education minister's response came a day after the former Congress president called for the postponement of the NEET examination as many other exams are scheduled around September 12.

Pradhan criticized Gandhi for "questioning the wisdom" of the Supreme Court and experts on the NEET schedule, and said that the "Yuvraj (prince)" should stick to "his expertise of concocting lies than issuing statements on matters he has no understanding of."

Gandhi had on Tuesday called for the postponement of NEET exam, urging the government to let the students "have a fair chance" in the exams. He further alleged that the government is "blind" to the distress of students.

"Rahul Gandhi perceives himself to be an expert on everything without having an iota of knowledge. Overflowing vanity & misplaced sense of entitlement of a failed crown prince is no alibi to meddle into the schedule of examinations, give undue stress & make the students suffer," Pradhan said in a strong response.

The minister further cited the Supreme Court's observation and said even the top court did not entertain the plea to reschedule NEET examination calling deferment as being unfair to a large number of students.

"What makes Rahul Gandhi the ‘pseudo expert’ question the collective wisdom of the bench and actual experts? Yuvraj should stick to his expertise of concocting lies, peddling half-truths and being the antagonist to anything progressive, rather than issuing sweeping statements on matters he has no understanding of," Pradhan said.

The Supreme Court had on Monday refused to defer NEET-UG examination, saying it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be "very unfair" to reschedule it.

