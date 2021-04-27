Manipur government advances summer vacation in schools due to Covid-19 surge

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL As per the direction, the schools in Manipur will be closed in the entire month of May due to summer vacation

The Manipur government on Monday announced summer vacation in all government, private schools in the state state starting from May. As per the direction, the schools will be closed in May due to summer vacation. The decision for early summer vacation was taken due to unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases.

The education department also instructed authorities to make necessary arrangements for the conduct of online classes after the summer vacation. Teacher, government officials have been asked to perform their official duties during the vacation.

Meanwhile, states like Delhi, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also announced summer vacations in their schools, colleges. The summer vacations in Delhi schools will be from April 20 to June 9.

The state recorded 146 new cases in the last 24 hours, and five more deaths.

