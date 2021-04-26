Telangana schools, colleges to have summer vacation from April 27

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The schools will be closed till May 31

The schools, colleges in Telangana will have summer vacations from April 27. The state government announced early summer vacations due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases. The schools will be closed till May 31.

The school education director Syed Omar Jaleel on Sunday asked all joint directors to take necessary actions to shut down schools for summer vacations.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has announced summer vacations in schools and colleges from April 20. States like Delhi, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh has also announced summer vacations in their schools, colleges. The summer vacations in Delhi schools will be from April 20 to June 9.

The state recorded 6,551 new Covid-19 cases, 43 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

