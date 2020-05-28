Image Source : FILE PHOTO Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: SSC students to get average marks for cancelled Geography exam, says MSBSHSE

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday announced that it will award an average of marks obtained in other subjects for the Class 10 Geography paper, which was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. As the pandemic had broken out, the MSBSHSE had cancelled the Geography paper, which was scheduled to be held on March 23.

"Since the pending Geography paper was cancelled, the board has decided to award SSC students an average of marks obtained in written examination of other subjects," a circular stated.

A similar rule will be applied in case of a vocational subject exam for differently-abled students, it stated.

"An average of marks obtained in written, oral, practical and internal evaluation of other subjects will be awarded for the subject," the notice read.

Over 17 lakh students appeared for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams in Maharashtra, which were scheduled between March 3 and 23.

This decision has come has a huge relief for all students who are waiting for Maharashtra SSC Board exam 2020. This year, over 17 lakh students appeared for the SSC exam were worried as to how they would be marked without having appeared for the exam.

