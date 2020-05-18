Karnataka SSLC Exam Dates 2020 announced. Check full schedule

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Karnataka SSLC Exam Dates 2020 released online

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has released Karnataka SSLC Exam dates on the official website -- kseeb.kar.nic.in. The SSLC examination will begin on 25 June and end on 4 July, announced State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, on Monday.

Apart from that, he also said that the exams for the English paper of the Pre-University Course (PUC) will be held on June 18.

The students who will appear for the examination can check the examination time table on the website. As many as 8.5 lakh students will be taking the Karnataka SSLC 2020 exam.

The education minister held a meeting with the concerned officials to decide over the new exam schedule which were postponed due to nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The Board also has to decide on the mode and sitting pattern of the exam taking care of all the Do's and Dont's that are to be followed for the healthy conduct of the exams.

Kumar earlier informed, “We have to make arrangements for masks, sanitisers and thermal scanners. We will set up a thermal scanner for a health check-up.”

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage