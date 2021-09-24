JNVST Class 6 registration process begins: Exam dates, paper pattern, selection process, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JNVST Class 6 application process will be concluded on November 30

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2022: The online application process for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) admission for class 6 students has started. Candidates who want to apply for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 for admission to class 6 can apply online through the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya at navodaya.gov.in.

The application process will be concluded on November 30. JNV selection test for the academic session 2022-23 is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admissions 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website-- navodaya.gov.in Click on 'JNV Class 6 Admission 2022 link' Enter all the required details and click on submit Fill in the application form and upload the certificate with the photograph along with signatures of both candidates and his/her parent/guardian Once submitted download the form.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 will have three sections with only objective-type questions. There are 80 questions in all for 100 marks. A single test booklet comprising of all three sections will be given to each candidate. Additional time of 30 minutes will be allowed for differently-abled students.

Meanwhile, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) class 9 admission process has also started, and the candidates can apply till October 31. The selection test is scheduled to be conducted on April 9, 2022.

For details on JNVST admission process, please visit the official website- navodaya.gov.in.

