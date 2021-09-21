JNV Class 9 Admission 2021: NVS starts registration process, check how to apply here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NVS has started the registration process for JNV Class 9 admission 2022. The last date to apply is October 31.

JNV Class 9 admission 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has begun the registration process for admissions to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 9 for the 2021-22 academic session. Candidates who are willing to take admission in JNV class 9 can apply for the NVS admission test online through the official website of NVS --navodaya.gov.in. The last date to apply for the JNV class 9 admission 2022 is October 31. The selection test has been scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

All candidates who are in class 8 during the academic session 2021-22 in any government school or government recognised schools of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is functioning are eligible for admission to class 9.

JNV Class 9 Admissions 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya --- navodaya.gov.in Click on the 'JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021 Test' link on the home page A new page will open login to the account Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees Click on submit Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further need.

JNV Class 9 Admission Exam 2021: Exam pattern

The exam duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes. The examination will be held in English and Hindi languages and the students will have to answer in OMR sheets. The exam paper will consist of four sections (English, Hindi, Mathematics, and Science) with 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

