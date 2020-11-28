Schools will remain closed for 10 more days in Haryana: Health Minister Anil Vij

Image Source : PTI Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

Haryana government has extended the schools reopening for 10 more days, announced State Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday. Earlier, the state government had decided to keep the schools shut till November 30, in view of the COVID-19 situation. With the latest announcement, the schools will now be reopening on December 10.

The decision comes after many school students and teachers in different districts were found positive for coronavirus. Over 150 school students from three Haryana districts -- Rewari, Jind, and Jhajjar -- had recently tested positive for coronavirus infection after which these schools had been closed until further orders.

The students who were asymptomatic too had tested positive during a random sampling drive carried out by the health department for the schools.

The schools in Haryana had reopened earlier this month but only students of classes 9 to 12 were allowed to attend classes with the prior consent of their parents.

Meanwhile, the state is witnessing a surge in the cases of COVID-19.

