Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij gets trial dose of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday administered a trial dose of coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin, at a hospital in Ambala. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state today. Covaxin is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Vij, who is an MLA from Ambala Cantt, had on Wednesday said the third phase of trial of Covaxin will begin in the state on November 20. Taking to twitter, Ani Vij said: "I will be administered a trial dose of Coronavirus vaccine #Covaxin a Bharat Biotech product Tomorrow at 11 am at Civil hospital, Ambala Cantt under the expert supervision of a team of doctors from PGI Rohtak and Health Department. I have volunteered to take the trial dose."

#WATCH Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij being administered a trial dose of #Covaxin, at a hospital in Ambala.



He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state today. pic.twitter.com/xKuXWLeFAB — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

Last month, Covaxin said it had successfully completed interim analysis of Phase 1 and 2 trials and is initiating Phase 3 trials.

Bharat Biotech had on Monday said the Phase 3 trial of Covaxin will involve 26,000 volunteers across 25 centres in India and is being conducted in partnership with the ICMR. It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a COVID-19 vaccine in India.

This is India's first Phase 3 efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest Phase 3 efficacy trial ever conducted.

ALSO READ | Oxford vaccine to cost Rs 1,000, available for healthcare workers by February 2021: Adar Poonawalla

ALSO READ | Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine 95% effective, to seek emergency-use authorization

Latest India News