DU Final Year Exams: Court asks Delhi University for schedule, says be clear

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed Delhi University (DU) to file an affidavit detailing the schedule of final year undergraduate exams which have been postponed from July 10 to beyond August 15. The court also asked the varsity to explain in the affidavit as to how it proposes to conduct exams -- online, off-line or both modes, besides the complete date sheet, providing clarity to students.

“We all have gone through the examination process which is nerve-wracking for the students, especially during the times of COVID-19 pandemic,” a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said.

Raising concerns of students losing a year due to delay in grant of degree from DU, the court said, "we are not impressed by anything said before us. This is the career of thousands of students. If DU does not emphasize with the students and sticks to the deadline where will the students go?"

The court allowed the prayer of senior advocate Sachin Dutta, representing the Delhi University, to grant some time as they have to carve out a new plan to conduct examinations in accordance with the latest guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The court directed the varsity to file the affidavit by July 13 and listed the matter for further hearing on July 14.

