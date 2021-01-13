Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI Delhi schools to open for Class 10, 12 from January 18. Check details

Schools in the national capital will reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18, the Delhi government announced on Wednesday. Universities and schools across the country were closed on March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Later, the government announced a nationwide lockdown from March 25.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said students will not to be forced to attend classes and that permission from parents will be mandatory. "In view of CBSE exams, practicals, permission has been granted to open schools for projects, practicals, counselling etc. for class 10 and 12 from January 18," Sisodia said in his tweet.

दिल्ली में CBSE बोर्ड परीक्षाओं व प्रैक्टिकल के मद्देनज़र 10वीं और 12 वीं क्लास के लिए 18 जनवरी से प्रैक्टिकल, प्रोजेक्ट, काउंसिलिंग आदि के लिए स्कूल खोलने की अनुमति दी जा रही है. अभिभावकों की सहमति से ही बच्चों को बुलाया जा सकेगा. बच्चों को आने के लिए बाध्य नहीं किया जाएगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 13, 2021

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS ISSUED BY DELHI GOVT

Schools should provide proper guidance to the students required for examination related activities and provide necessary support.

Head of school must plan a time table for practice of practicals and pre board related academic work, projects etc.

Although most of the syllabus has been covered in online classes of Class 12 and through worksheets of Class 10, the same may be revised and doubts/difficulties of students may be cleared by the teachers. This will impact positively on the mental wellbeing of students for the preparation of the CBSE Board exams 2021, the notification read.

CBSE has modified the design of question papers of Classes 10 and 12 by introducing Objective Type Questions, Source Based questions, HOTS questions, Analytical and application-based questions from the session 2020-21. The students should be guided accordingly and given sufficient practice to answer all these type of questions in board examinations, the notification read.

It said adequate writtemn practice of solving sample question papers issued by CBSE for board exams 2021 be given.

The marks of the internal assessment will be uploaded on the website of CBSE. Therefore, all internal assessments be carried out during this period and proper records of the same be maintained.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR CLASS 12

As per the notification of CBSE, practicals/projects/internal assessments etc will be conducted by CBSE from March 1, 2021, to the last day of conduct of theory exams. It is advised that the schools may conduct these assessments before the commencement of board exams so that examinee may appear in theory exams without stress, the notification said.

Pre-board exams may be conducted from 20.03.2021 TO 15.04.2021 tentatively.

Assessment of internal grades should also be done prior to the commencement of board exams.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR CLASS 10

Schools may conduct the periodic assessment-1 and periodic assessment-2 preferably in the second week of February and 2nd week of March respectively maintaining COVID appropriate behaviour.

Pre board exams may be conducted from 01.04.2021 to 15.04.2021 tentatively.

Marks obtained by the student in pre board exams will be considered as third periodic assessment. The design of question paper in pre board exams to be quite similar to CBSE Board exam 2020-21.

Average marks of best two periodic assessments out of three will be considered for calculation of result.

Projects/assignments given to the students as holidays homework/home assignments during winter vacation to be considered as subject enrichment activities (05 marks).

Worksheets provided to the students to be considered as portfolio (05 marks)

School will conduct multiple assessments from 1st February 2021 to the last week of April, 2021 (05 marks).

