CUCET 2021 exam schedule revised, check datesheets

CUCET 2021: The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2021) has been revised, the exam dates for Undergraduate (UG) have been interchanged with Post Graduate (PG) Entrance exam. CUCET is scheduled to be conducted on September 15, 16, 23, and 24.

As per the official notification, the undergraduate/ integrated exam on day 1 (September 15) has been interchanged with day 3 of Post Graduate (PG) exam on September 23. The Postgraduate courses exam will be conducted on day 1, 2 and 4, while the undergraduate courses exam on day 3.

CUCET exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon, and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The admit card will be released soon, candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- cucet.nta.nic.in.

CUCET Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the website- cucet.nta.nic.in Click on download 'hall ticket' link Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth Hall ticket will appear on screen Download CUCET hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can check the entire schedule on the official website- cucet.nta.nic.in.

