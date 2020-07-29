New education policy: Coding to be taught from Class 6

Image Source : FILE Coding to be taught from Class 6; Govt announces new education policy

Government on Wednesday announced that coding will be taught from Class 6 onwards. The announcement was made in by Education Ministry officials at a press conference, which held in the presence of Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meet on Wednesday.

In the press meet, School Education secretary Anita Karwal listed out some 'path breaking reforms' in the policy, which involved inclusion of coding in class 6th curriculum.

The existing NEP was framed in 1986 and revised in 1992. A new education policy was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto ahead of the 2014 general election.

