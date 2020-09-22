CBSE compartmental exams for Class 10, Class 12 begin today. Check COVID guidelines to be followed

Image Source : PTI CBSE compartment exams begin from today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to begin the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams from today (Tuesday). The CBSE compartment exam is being held for students who were unable to qualify in the main exams, that were held earlier. The results for the CBSE main exam were declared in the month of July. Upon passing these CBSE compartment exams, students will be able to take admissions for higher studies, with various colleges and universities.

As the CBSE compartment exam is being held amid the exceptional circumstances of COVID-19 pandemic, the board has set aside special measures and precautionary guidelines for the students appearing for the examination.

CBSE exam: Number of students appearing

Tentative estimate shared by the CBSE has confirmed that 2.38 lakh students from Class 10 and Class 12 would be appearing for CBSE Compartmental Exams 2020 from today. The CBSE Board had earlier issued a datesheet which included instructions and precautionary measures that are to be followed by the students while appearing for the exam.

CBSE exam: COVID-19 precautions, guidelines

The students have been reminded to follow all safety norms, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In line with this, the board has issued dedicated precautionary guidelines and measures that will help tp keep students and exam invigilators and other staff members completely safe during the conduct of the compartmental exams.

Guidelines for CBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental Exam 2020

Students, teachers and other staff members visiting the school premises for compartmental exams will have to mandatorily wear face masks covering nose and mouth, and hand gloves

Students have been allowed to carry hand sanitizers to ensure proper hand hygiene

Students will have to compulsorily follow social distancing guidelines and ensure that they maintain a distance of 6 feet between them and others at all times, while at the exam centre

Parents have been asked by the board to sensitize students about the COVID-19 guidelines and safety norms that are to be followed while they are at the exam hall

Other detailed guidelines with regards to the things that are allowed for students to be carried to the exam centres, entry and exit guidelines, spaced seating arrangements in line with the social distancing norms, have also been listed along with CBSE Compartmental exam 2020 admit card, issued to students earlier

