CBSE Board Exam Dates: Education Minister to announce Class 10, 12 schedule on December 31

CBSE Board Exam Dates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will announce Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates on Thursday, December 31. The much-awaited announcement will be made at 6 pm. "I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021," the minister wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Nishank, who was interacting with teachers through a live webinar session, said that the Class 10 and 12 board exams will not be held in January-February. "Cancelling exams and promoting students without exams will result in putting a stamp on these students. These students might face trouble in getting jobs and admissions at higher education levels in the future. We do not want that for our students. Thus, the cancellation will not happen. Thus, board exams will be held but postponed. The class 10 and 12 board exams will not be held in Jan-Feb. But when exactly will the exams will be held will be decided after February," Pokhriyal said.

​Meanwhile, the board also ruled out examinations in online mode. "The exams, as and when they are conducted, will be in written mode and not in online mode. The exams will be conducted following all COVID protocols," the CBSE had said earlier this month.

