WBJEE 2024 registration deadline extended, check complete revised schedule

WBJEE 2024 registration: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has revised the registration date for admission into various Undergraduate Courses such as B.E / B.Tech / B.Pharm etc. in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing, Private Institutes in the State of West Bengal. As per the revised schedule, the last date for submission of the application process is scheduled for February 2. Earlier, the last date was scheduled for January 31.

The correction window will open on February 7 and conclude on February 9. This year, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2024 is scheduled for April 28, which will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted for Paper-I (Mathematics), which will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. The Second shift will be for Paper-II (Physics & Chemistry) from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The candidates will be able to download the WBJEE 2024 exam admit cards on April 18 from the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Candidates who have yet not submitted their applications are advised to submit the application forms before the closure of the application window. The application forms are accessible at wbjeeb.nic.in. To register and apply online for WBJEE 2024, the candidates are required to log in at the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in and register themselves with details including their names, fathers' names, mother names etc.

WBJEE 2024 eligibility

To apply for the entrance exam, the candidate should be a citizen of India or OCI and must have passed the 12th standard (10+2) or its equivalent exam or appearing in the 12th standard (10+2) or its equivalent exam.

Age Limit - The lower age limit is 17 (seventeen) years as of December 31, 2024. A candidate should have been born on or before 31.12.2007. There is no upper age limit for appearing in the examination. However, for admission to the degree-level Marine Engineering Course, the upper-age limit is 25 Years as of December 31, 2024.

