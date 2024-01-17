UGC NET December Result 2023 today: How to download scorecard on ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET Result December 2023-24 today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2023 results today, January 17. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for results can download their results along with scorecards from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted between December 6 and 14 at various exam centers wherein 9,45,918 candidates appeared for the exam. Candidates will be able to download UGC NET result December 2023 using their credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page.

Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their scorecards. The apex agency has yet not confirmed the time of releasing the UGC NET results. However, it can be expected at any time.

How to download UGC NET December Result 2023?

Visit the UGC official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UGC NET Result 2023' flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the required login credentials such as application number, date of birth and other details.

UGC NET Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download and save results for future reference.

What is the normalisation procedure for UGC NET Result 2023-24?

The National Testing Agency will convert the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts and sessions of the exam into NTA scores and percentile for multi-shift papers.

What are the eligibility criteria?

To pass the exam, the candidates from the general category are required to secure an overall 40% aggregate in both papers. The candidates from SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/PwD/Transgender category candidates are required to secure a minimum of 35% percent marks in both papers.

What are the alternative websites to check UGC NET Result 2023?

Candidates waiting for results can download their results at the following websites.

– ugcnet.nta.ac.in

– ugcnet.ntaonline.in

When will UGC NET final answer key be released?

The apex agency will release the results along with the final answer keys. The final answer key will be prepared based on the representations received from the candidates for provisional answer keys.