UCG NET 2023 December results: Check date, cut off, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UCG NET 2023 December results tomorrow, January 16.

UCG NET 2023 December results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the UGC NET December 2023 results tomorrow, January 17. Candidates who took the exams can download their results from the official website at nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The entrance exams were conducted on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2023 at various exam centres. The apex agency will publish the results along with the final answer keys on January 17 on its official website. For the ease of candidates, we have provided easy steps to download the results.

How to download UGC NET result 2023?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UGC NET December 2023 results'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your credentials

UGC NET December 2023 results will appear on the screen

Download and save UGC NET December 2023 results for future reference

According to the data, a total of 9,45,918 candidates appeared in the exam in 292 exam cities across the country. The agency has already released the provisional answer keys. The candidates were allowed to raise objections by January 5. It is expected that the final answer keys will be released along with the UGC NET December 2023 final results. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for latest updates.

What is UGC NET 2023 December marking scheme?

According to the official notification, each question in the exam carried two marks. For each correct answer, candidates will get two marks. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. No marks will be given for unanswered, unattempted, or marked review questions.