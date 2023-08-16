TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: Correction window opens at tspsc.gov.in, check how to edit

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TSPSC Group 3 recruitment 2023 Correction window activated

TSPSC Group 3 recruitment 2023: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has activated the correction window for recruitment to the various posts through Group 3 services. Candidates who wish to made changes in their application forms can do so at tspsc.gov.in from August 16 to 21.

According to the official website, the edit option will be considered strictly for one time only. The candidates have been advised to be careful to use the edit option with caution because this information will be taken into account throughout the selection process.

ALSO READ | JNU PG admission 2023: Round 1 merit list to be released tomorrow at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, check details

The candidates have been advised to carefully review their bio-data and other details that are mentioned in the application form in order to readily incorrectly entered data, and make the necessary modifications. Candidates can submit their online applications by following the simple instructions below.

TSPSC Group 3 recruitment 2023: How to edit?

Visit the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'TSPSC Group 3 recruitment 2023 application correction link' It will take you to a new window Enter your login details including roll number, date fof birth and other details Make changes in the application form, if need and submit the form as directed

ALSO READ | DU academic session 2023-24 begins today, orientation programs organsied for students

This drive is being done to recruit a total of 1,365 vacancies in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of recruitment exam scheduled to be held in the month of July/August 2023. The commission will upload the admit cards in due course of time.