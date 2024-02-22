Tripura JEE 2024 registration closing today, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tripura JEE 2024 registration last date today, February 22

Tripura JEE 2024 registration: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Exam will close the registration window for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2024 today, February 22. All those who are yet to apply can do so before the closure of the application window.

As per the schedule, the candidates will get the chance to make changes to their online application forms after the closure of the application window. The facility to make changes in the application form will remain available between February 26 and 29.

Eligibility for appearing at Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2024

The candidate must be a citizen of India.

The candidate must be a permanent resident of Tripura and either the candidate or his/her parent must have been residing in Tripura continuously for not less than 10 years immediately before the date of making an application for appearing at the exam.

Candidate should have passed/appeared/due to appear in the year of JEE at the higher secondary education of secondary education/central board of secondary education or equivalent exam with the subjects in which he/she desires to appear at the JEE.

Exam Date and Admit Card Date

The board will conduct the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2024 exam on April 24 at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same will be available from the second week of April 2024 on the official web portal.

How to register for Tripura JEE 2024?

The candidates can register themselves by following the easy steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website, tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Select the application link for JEE 2024.

Step 3: Select "Register" and fill out the necessary information.

Step 4: Complete the application online.

Step 5: Pay the application cost and upload the required files.

Step 6: Click the link for the final submission after saving the application.

Direct link to apply online

Exam Fee