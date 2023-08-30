Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 provisional allotment list released, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 allotment

Rajasthan NEET UG round 2 provisional allotment: RUHS college of dental sciences has declared the provisional seat allotment result for the state's National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2023. Candidates who applied for the Rajasthan NEET UG counseling 2023 for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the state medical, dental colleges can download the seat allotment letter from the official website of rajugneet2023.com.

The round 2 allocation includes the details on combined state merit, allotted course and college, gender, categories name and NEET rank. Candidates who are satisfied with the Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 counselling round 2 seat allotment can report to the allotted colleges for admission and document verification by September 4, 2023.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 round 2 allocation: How to check?

Visit the official website at rajpgneet2023.com

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Provisional allotment list Round 2..'

A PDF containing the selected candidates'name, college and course wise allocation will appear on the screen

Search with your name or NEET ID in the pdf using ctrl+f key

Take a printout of the provisional allotment list for future reference.

Direct Link: