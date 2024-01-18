Rajasthan BSTC 2024 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

The Educational Department of Bikaner, Rajasthan will soon start the online application procedure for BSTC/ D.El.Ed application forms. All those who are waiting for the application forms will be able to download the application form through the official website, education.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the previous year's release, the application form is expected to be released in March 2024. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the application forms. Last year, Rajasthan BSTC 2024 applications were released on March 15 and concluded on April 5. The exams were conducted on May 21 in 33 districts at 1494 exam centres for 5.21 applicants.

For the ease of candidates, we have curated this article to let them know about the eligibility criteria, age limit, exam pattern, and syllabus. Let's dive into this article before going into the application procedure.

Who is eligible to appear in the Rajasthan BSTC exam?

Candidates should have passed the class 12th board exam with 50 per cent marks from a recognized Board. There is a five per cent relaxation for reserved category candidates, their applications with 45 per cent passing marks will be accepted.

What are the age limit criteria for Rajasthan BSTC 2024 exam?

The maximum age limit for applying to the Rajasthan BSTC 2024 exam is a maximum of 28 years as on July 01, 2024. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Rajasthan BSTC 2024 exam pattern

Candidates who are preparing for Rajasthan BSTC 2024 exam can check the pattern, and syllabus to score high in the exams.

The questions in Rajasthan BSTC 2024 exam will be in multiple choice question format, which will be set in both languages, English and Hindi. There will be four sections in the exam and each section contains 50 questions. There will be a total of 200 questions for a total of 600 marks. 3 marks will be awarded for each correct question. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers. Candidates will have three hours to complete the exam.

Rajasthan BSTC 2024 Syllabus

The exam will have a total of four sections - Mental Ability, General Awareness, Teaching Aptitude, Language Ability (English, Sanskrit, and Hindi).

Topics to be covered in the above sections:

Mental Ability

Reasoning, Analogy

Discrimination

Relationship

Analysis

Logical Thinking

General Awareness

Historical Aspect

Political Aspect

Art, Culture and Literature Aspect

Economic Aspect

Geographical Aspect

Folk Life, Social Aspect

Tourism Aspect

Teaching Aptitude

Teaching Learning

Leadership Quality

Creativity

Continuous and comprehensive Evaluation

Communication skill

Professional Attitude

Social Sensitivity

Language Ability

Comprehension, Spotting Errors

Narration, Prepositions

Articles, Connectives, Correction of sentences

Kind of sentences, Sentence completion

Tense, Vocabulary, Synonym, Antonym

One World Substitution, Spelling Errors

Sanskrit (Only for the candidates willing to take admission in Sanskrit)