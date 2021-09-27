Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021: How to check, download score card

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajasthan BSTC result will be announced today at 1 pm

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021: The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan will announce the result of the Basic School Teacher Certificate (BSTC) 2021 examination on Monday (September 27). The state education department informed that the result will be announced at 1 pm.

The candidates who had appeared in the BSTC exam, can check and download the score card on the official website- predeled.com using their roll number, registration number, and date of birth.

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021: How to download score card

Visit the official website of DEE Rajasthan at predeled.com On the homepage, click on the link 'Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021' A new page will appear on the screen Enter all the required credentials- roll number, registration number, date of birth Click on the submit option Rajasthan BSTC result will appear on the screen Download BSTC exam score card, take a print out for further reference.

Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2021 exam was conducted on August 31. For updates on BSTC pre-D.El.Ed recruitment exam, candidates can visit the official website- predeled.com.

READ MORE | Working for rural people, motivates topper Shubham Kumar to take UPSC Civil Services

ALSO READ | UPSC CSE Prelims 2021: Changes in paper pattern, possible question types | Experts