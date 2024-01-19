NTA adds two more exam centres for CUET PG 2024, check how to make changes in registration form

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET PG 2024 new exam centres added

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added two more new exam centres for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2024 for Academic Session 2024-25. As per the official announcement, the Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to Gurugram (Haryana), and Srinagar (Uttarakhand) as Examination Centre for CUET (PG) - 2024 upon the requests received from the candidates for convenience. The registration process for CUET PG 2024 is already underway. Candidates who are going to appear in the said exam will be able to select these exam centres as exam city preferences while filling out the CUET PG 2024 application form. Candidates can submit applications at the official website of CUET PG 2024, ie., pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. No applications will be entertained after January 24, 2024.

How to change exam centre in NTA CUET PG 2024 application form?

Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can edit the city of the exam centre when the correction window is available. The agency will make efforts to allot the city of examination to the candidates as opted by them. The test centre will be allotted based on the Correspondence Address or Permanent Address given by the candidate in their Application Form. The decision of the NTA regarding the allotment of Centre City shall be final.

How to fill NTA CUET PG 2024 application form?

First, go to the official website

Click on 'Register'

Register for the Online Application Form and note down the system-generated Application Number.

After successful registration, login with the system-generated application number and re-created password for completing the application form

Upload Scanned Images Photograph and Signature

Pay application fee

Cross-check the details and 'submit' the application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

How to make changes in the CUET PG 2024 application form after final submission?

The CUET PG 2024 application correction form window will be opened online. After the completion of the application procedure, the application correction facility will be available between January 27 and 29. Candidates are advised to make corrections within the allotted date.

When will CUET PG 2024 admit cards be released?

The National Testing Agency has also released the admit card, and city intimation slip download dates. As per the official notification, The candidates will be able to download advance city intimation from March 4. The window for admit cards will be available from March 7 onwards. The exams will be conducted between March 11 and 28.

What to do if there is any query regarding CUET PG 2024 application procedure?

NTA has shared email and contact numebrs for queries or clarifications. As per the official intimation, the candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in, if they are facing any difficulty while submitting their application forms. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for more details.