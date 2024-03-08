Now, CA inter and foundation exam to be conducted thrice a year instead of twice, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CA inter and foundation exams are to be conducted thrice a year instead of twice.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced a major change in the exam pattern of the CA foundation and inter-exam patterns. According to the new guidelines, now Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation and Inter examinations will be held thrice a year. Earlier, the foundation and intermediate exams were to be conducted twice a year. Usually, the exams are conducted in May-June and November-December sessions.

Dheeraj Khandelwal made this announcement

In a recent announcement, ICAI Central Council Member (CCM) Dheeraj Khandelwal shared some positive news for CA students on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). He expressed his appreciation for the ICAI's decision to introduce CA examinations three times a year for the CA Foundation and CA Inter levels, which is a welcome change for the CA student community. Mr. Khandelwal also informed that the ICAI will provide further updates on this matter soon.

The initiative aims to offer greater prospects and adaptability to those aspiring to become Chartered Accountants. The process of enrolling for the ICAI CA exam will now be available all year round.

CA final may 2024 exam date

CA Final May 2024 exam for group 1 are scheduled to be conducted on May 2, 4, and 6 while group 2 exams will be conducted on May 8, 10, and 12. The CA inter exams for both groups will be conducted from May 3 to 13 including the inter exams. Moreover, the CA exams will be conducted in foreign countries including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Doha, Thimpu, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuwait, and Muscat.

About Chartered Accountant Entrance Exam

The ICAI Foundation Exam is the first step towards becoming a Chartered Accountant (CA) in India. Students who have completed their 12th grade from a recognized institute are eligible to appear for this exam. After clearing the foundation exam, students can apply for the CA Intermediate course, which has two groups of four subjects each. Finally, there is the CA Final exam, which is the last step in the journey of becoming a CA.