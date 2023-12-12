NID DAT 2024 admit card to be out today at admissions.nid.edu, check time, latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NID DAT 2024 admit card today

NID DAT 2024 admit card: The National Institute of Design will release the admit cards for the Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT 2024) today, December 12. All those who applied for NID DAT 2024 will be able to download their call letters from the official website, admissions.nid.edu. As per media reports, the admit cards will be out at 4 pm on December 12. Once the admit cards are out, the candidates will be able to download call letters using their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

NID DAT 2024 prelims exam date

NID DAT 2024 prelims exam will be conducted on December 24 at various exam centres. NID DAT 2024 mains exam for the BDes program is scheduled to be conducted on April 27 and 28, 2024, and for MDes between March 3 and April 6, 2024.

How to download NID DAT admit card?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, admissions.nid.edu

Click on the notification link that reads, NID DAT Admit Card 2024

You'll be redirected to a new page where you need to log in using your registered credentials

After that, NID DAT 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save NID DAT 2024 admit card for future reference

NID DAT 2024 Prelims exam pattern

The exam for BDes consists of two sections - objective type questions, and subjective type questions. This assessment aims to gauge candidates' design aptitude, creativity, observational skills, and communication capabilities.

Part I:

Type of Questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Questions: Q1 - Q15 (15 questions), Q16 - Q26 (11 questions), Q27 (1 question)

Marks: 15 marks for Q1 - Q15, 22 marks for Q16 - Q26, 3 marks for Q27

Total Marks for Part I: 40 marks

Part II:

Type of Questions: Subjective type

Questions: Q28 - Q31 (4 questions)

Marks: 60 marks

Total Marks for Part II: 60 marks

Total Marks for NID DAT BDes Prelims: 100 marks

