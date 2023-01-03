Follow us on Image Source : PTI NID DAT 2023: Direct link to download admit card here | Check exam date

NID DAT 2023: The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the admit card for the NID DAT 2023 exam on the official website. Candidates can check and download the admit card for the exam from admissions.nid.edu. The NID DAT 2023 Admit Card has been released for the prelims exam that is scheduled to be conducted on January 08, 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the NID DAT Exam 2023 can check and download the admit card from the direct link provided here.

NID DAT 2023 Exam Date

The NID DAT 2023 Prelims Exam 2023-2024 is scheduled to be conducted on January 08, 2023. Candidates are advised to check and download the admit card at the earliest to avoid the last-minute rush. The National Institute of Design is conducting the exam for candidates who want to pursue a bachelor's in design or a master's in design from the institute.

Know how to download the NID DAT 2023 Admit Card

Go to the official website of the National Institute of Design- admissions.nid.edu. On the homepage, click on the link 'Download Admit Card for DAT Prelims 2023-24.' You will be directed to a new page. Key your login credentials and enter. Check and download the admit card displayed on your screen.

NID DAT 2023 Eligibility

Students who are born on or after July 01, 2003, are eligible to seat in the NID DAT Exam for B.Des. The candidates must be Indian nationals and belong to General Category and General EWS Category. Candidates applying for the M.Des should be Indian National and must be born on or after July 01, 1991. Students can download the admit card for NID DAT 2023 exam from admissions.nid.edu. The direct is also provided for the candidates to access their admit cards.

