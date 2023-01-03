Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HPBOSE Term 1 Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 released on hpbose.org | Check here direct link

HPBOSE Term 1 Result 2022: The Term 1 result for classes 10 and 12 is out now. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released the result for both classes on its official website. the class 12th term 1 exam was held from September 15 to October 6, 2022. Whereas, the class 10th term 1 exam was conducted from September 15 to October 1, 2022. Students can now apply for re-evaluation on the official website of the board.

Direct link for HPBOSE Class 10th Term 1 Result 2022

Direct link for HPBOSE Class 12th Term 1 Result 2022

Know how to check HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022:

Visit the official website of the HP Board- hpbose.org. On the homepage, check the upper right corner. Click on Result and a new page will open. Click on '10th Regular Ist Term Theory Examinations, September 2022' or '12th Regular Ist Term Theory Examinations, September 2022.' Key your Roll No. here and submit. Your result will be displayed. Check and download it.

Students can apply for re-evaluation till January 17, 2023. As per the notification of the HP Board, the re-evaluation fee per subject is Rs 500.

