HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 Declared! Know how to check and latest updates

HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HPBOSE Class 12th Term 1 Result 2022 on the official website. Students who appeared for the Class 12 Term 1 exam can check and download their results from the official website. The HP Board has also declared the Class 10 term 1 result 2022 on hpbose.org. Login credentials are necessary for the students to access their results.

HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Exam 2022

The HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Exam 2022 was held from September 15, 2022, to October 06, 2022. It is expected that the board will release the result of the students anytime soon.

Know how to check and download the HPBOSE Class 12th Term 1 Result:

Go to the official website of the board hpbose.org. On the homepage, check the Result section. Click on the Result tab and you will be directed to a new page. Click on the link for HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022. Key your asked credentials and submit. After submitting, your result will be displayed.

Where to check the result

hpbose.org

results.gov.in

Candidates are advised to check and download their results. Take a printout of your result for the future.

