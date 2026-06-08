Jaipur anti-encroachment drive: Several structures razed amid heavy security | What we know so far

Jaipur:

Rajasthan’s capital city Jaipur witnessed heightened security and tense calm on Monday as authorities initiated a large-scale anti-encroachment operation in parts of the city, accompanied by a temporary suspension of mobile internet and social media services.

According to official orders issued by the Divisional Commissioner, mobile internet services—including 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G connectivity—have been suspended across the Jaipur Commissionerate and adjoining areas for 48 hours, beginning midnight of June 7 and continuing until midnight of June 8. The restriction also extends to major social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, along with bulk SMS and MMS services. Voice calling, however, remains functional.

Authorities stated that the measure has been taken as a precaution to maintain law and order and prevent any potential disruption during a planned demolition and encroachment removal drive.

Security heightened across city

Meanwhile, security has been significantly tightened across sensitive locations in the city. Large contingents of police personnel have been deployed, with reports indicating that more than 3,000 security personnel are stationed across key areas. Surveillance has also been intensified, with rooftops in certain neighborhoods under strict police monitoring.

The ongoing operation is centered around the Malviya Nagar area near the Nandpuri underpass, where demolition activity is reportedly underway. Local reports suggest that multiple structures, including religious and community sites, are part of the encroachment removal drive. These include a mosque, a shrine, a satsang hall, and two temples in different parts of the affected zone.

"In today's operation, there are about 10 to 12 illegal structures that are being removed because they encroach upon the sector road. The situation is completely peaceful, and there is no opposition so far. Internet services have been suspended as a precautionary measure. The public is cooperating in maintaining peace," ASP Saroj Dhayal said.

Power supply disrupted at several pockets

In Nandpuri, bulldozers were seen in action as authorities moved forward with the clearance process. Power supply in some nearby pockets was reportedly disrupted as a precautionary measure, while security forces maintained strict control over movement in the vicinity.

Officials have emphasised that the operation is being carried out in accordance with legal procedures and is aimed at removing unauthorised constructions. The administration has also appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information.

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