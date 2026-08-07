Rajasthan Cabinet clears One State-One Election, OBC quota, new farm policy in major push for reforms

Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Friday approved a series of key decisions aimed at streamlining elections, boosting agriculture, strengthening food processing infrastructure and improving labour welfare. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, also cleared measures related to OBC reservation in local body elections and the statewide implementation of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of Independence Day.

One of the biggest decisions taken by the Cabinet was the approval of the One State-One Election proposal for Rajasthan. Under the new plan, elections to Panchayati Raj institutions and Urban Local Bodies will be held simultaneously instead of being conducted separately. The state government believes this will reduce administrative burden, save public money and ensure better utilisation of government machinery during elections.

The Cabinet also accepted the recommendations of the Rajasthan OBC Commission for the implementation of OBC reservation in Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections. As per details, once the reservation matrix is finalised, the process of allotting reserved constituencies through a lottery system will begin.

New Agriculture and Food Processing Policy approved

To strengthen the agricultural economy, the Cabinet approved the Rajasthan Agriculture and Food Processing Policy 2026. The policy aims to promote agriculture-based industries and encourage the processing of fruits, vegetables, spices, oilseeds, pulses, milk, honey and medicinal plants. The government expects the initiative to generate employment opportunities in rural areas while increasing farmers' income through value addition. The policy also focuses on expanding infrastructure such as cold storage facilities, warehouses and food processing units across the state.

Green signal for Rajasthan Food Park Development Policy 2026

The Cabinet also approved the Rajasthan Food Park Development Policy 2026, which seeks to establish world-class food parks across the state. The policy provides a roadmap for the establishment, operation and management of food parks with the objective of attracting private investment and strengthening the agricultural value chain from farm to market.

Major labour welfare decisions

The state government announced significant labour welfare measures during the Cabinet meeting. Working hours will now be aligned with the new legal provisions. In another major relief for workers, Dearness Allowance (DA) revisions will now take place twice a year instead of once annually, providing more frequent adjustments against inflation.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from August 9 to 17

The Cabinet also approved the implementation of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across Rajasthan from August 9 to August 17. As part of the campaign, the national flag will be hoisted at homes, schools, colleges and government offices throughout the state. The programme will also include the singing of the National Anthem and various patriotic events to mark the celebrations.

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