Counterfeit combat uniform racket busted in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar; 1,000 metres of cloth seized

Sriganganagar (Rajasthan) :

Security agencies have busted a counterfeit combat uniform racket in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district that used to supply fake military outfits to vendors in the region, said officials on Saturday. The racket was busted in a joint operation by Indian Army's intelligence units and the Rajasthan Police.

While busting the racket, the security agencies also seized roughly 1,000 metres of unauthorised Army-pattern combat cloth from shops across the Sri Ganganagar district. The racket was busted following a similar seizure of counterfeit combat cloth in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly in June this year.

Operation launched on precise intelligence

Officials said Saturday's operation was launched based on the investigation that was carried out by personnel of Indian Army's intelligence units. During their investigation, the personnel found that a local firm was the key link in the supply chain allegedly distributing counterfeit Army-pattern combat cloth to shops in Sri Ganganagar, Lalgarh Jattan, Suratgarh and other nearby areas.

"An interim investigation report was shared with Rajasthan Police in mid-July, leading to a coordinated operation on 30 July in which security personnel and police searched multiple shops across the district," an official statement read. "Unauthorised possession, sale or use of military-pattern combat cloth is a punishable offence, and such material poses a security risk if it enables impersonation of armed forces personnel."

Busting similar racket in Bareilly

A similar racket was busted in Bareilly in June. According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, the racket led to the arrested of a 28-year-old shopkeeper in the Cantonment area of the city, who was identified as Mohammed Arbaz. Inside his ship, the police recovered around 2,100 metres of unauthorised Army-pattern combat cloth and other similar clothing.

He was later taken into custody, and officials found that Arbaz was operating his shop without a valid licence and legal documents. A thorough investigation was launched back then, with officials saying that the seizure could lead to more such raids in the future.

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