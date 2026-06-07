Jaipur anti-encroachment drive: Mobile internet and bulk SMS services suspended for 48 hours

Jaipur:

In a significant move aimed at maintaining law and order, the Jaipur administration has ordered a complete suspension of mobile internet and social media services across the city for 48 hours, beginning midnight of June 7 and continuing until midnight of June 8.

The order, issued by Divisional Commissioner V Saravan Kumar, comes ahead of the Jaipur Development Authority's (JDA) proposed anti-encroachment action, with authorities citing concerns over potential disruption of public peace and security.

According to the official directive, 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G mobile internet services will remain suspended across Jaipur Commissionerate and adjoining areas. The restrictions will also block access to major social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, X, Instagram and other internet-based communication services.

Authorities have further ordered the suspension of bulk SMS and MMS services, while voice calling facilities will continue to function normally.

Administration on high alert

Officials said the temporary shutdown has been imposed as a preventive measure to stop the spread of rumors, misinformation and provocative content that could adversely affect law and order during the planned enforcement action.

The restrictions will cover several sensitive police station jurisdictions, including key urban and suburban areas of Jaipur.

The suspension has been enforced under provisions of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, which empower authorities to temporarily halt telecom and internet services in situations deemed necessary for public safety.

Citizens advised to plan ahead

With mobile internet, social media and bulk messaging services set to remain unavailable for two days, residents and businesses have been advised to make necessary arrangements in advance. Online transactions, app-based services, digital communications and social media operations are expected to face disruptions during the shutdown period.

The administration has warned that any attempt to violate the restrictions or spread misinformation through alternative means will invite legal action under applicable laws.

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