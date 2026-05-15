Bengal adopts 'Yogi Model' with 24 UP bulldozers to demolish illegal encroachments across Siliguri

Kolkata:

A tough administrative push has begun in West Bengal after the formation of the new government under Suvendu Adhikari, with authorities launching preparations for a large-scale demolition drive against illegal encroachments and unauthorised structures in Siliguri. Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has indicated that strict action is imminent and confirmed that nearly two dozen bulldozers have been ordered from Uttar Pradesh to fast-track the campaign.

A crucial administrative meeting was held on Thursday at the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Office, attended by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the Police Commissioner, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Darjeeling district and several senior officials. The discussions focused on strengthening law and order, removing illegal constructions, curbing drug trafficking and cracking down on illegal liquor outlets, bars and pubs.

Following the meeting, Raju Bista told the media that large numbers of unauthorised structures had come up in Siliguri and would not be tolerated. "Two dozen bulldozers are being brought from Uttar Pradesh to remove these illegal constructions so that the operation can be carried out swiftly," he added.

Siliguri Municipal Corporation under fire

The MP criticised the functioning of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, alleging that it had completely failed to prevent illegal construction across the city. He said he would soon hold a meeting with civic officials to seek an explanation on the matter. Bista warned that illegal encroachments on government land, riverbanks and other areas of the city must be removed immediately. If not, the administration would proceed with bulldozer demolitions. He added that strict action would also be taken against drug networks, illegal river mining, unauthorised toll collection and land brokerage activities.

'Yogi Model' gains spotlight in Bengal

During the West Bengal Assembly election campaign, BJP leaders had repeatedly pledged to implement the so-called 'Yogi Model' in the state. Under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demolitions targeting criminal networks and illegal encroachments gained national attention. The model is credited with improving law and order and curbing land mafia activities in UP. Now, the launch of similar measures in Bengal is being seen as the first major step towards replicating that approach in the state.

(Inputs from Anshuman Chakravarty)

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