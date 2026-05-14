Bengal govt makes Vande Mataram compulsory in school assemblies, orders strict monitoring statewide

Kolkata:

The West Bengal government has issued a fresh directive asking all state-run and aided schools to ensure that Vande Mataram is sung during morning assemblies with immediate effect. The instruction, released by the School Education Department, stated that every student must participate and that heads of institutions are responsible for enforcing the order without exception.

According to the communication shared on May 13, the Director of Education informed school authorities that the national song must be sung at the beginning of the day before classes commence. Officials in the department also confirmed that schools must document their assemblies and maintain video recordings as evidence of proper implementation.

Directive follows Centre's move on national symbols

The announcement comes at a time when the Union government is working to tighten provisions related to national symbols. A proposal to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, includes making any attempt to hinder the singing of Vande Mataram a punishable act. The timing of the state’s directive is seen as aligning with the broader emphasis on national pride.

New addition to existing school assembly practices

Until now, most schools in Bengal began assemblies with the national anthem Jana Gana Mana, which has long been a tradition. In recent years, the previous TMC administration had also introduced 'Banglar Mati Banglar Jol' as the official state song. With Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, added to the lineup, many teachers have expressed concerns about scheduling and sequencing within the limited morning assembly duration.

Schools preparing students ahead of reopening

Hindu School headmaster Subhrojit Dutta told PTI that students will begin singing both Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana once they return after the summer vacation. He explained that students had already been briefed about the historical relevance of Vande Mataram on its 150th year and were encouraged to memorise the lyrics ahead of time. A representative from a left-affiliated teachers' organisation said that more clarity is needed on whether all songs must be performed daily.

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