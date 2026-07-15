Gold, silver worth Rs 64 crore locked in Rajasthan govt treasury, CAG calls for its auction

Jaipur:

Gold and silver worth Rs 64.44 crore have been lying in Rajasthan's government treasury for years, yet their disposal in accordance with regulations has not taken place. This startling revelation emerged from a recent review report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). According to the report, valuable items—seized from criminals and subsequently declared state property by the courts—have long been stored in the government treasury but have neither been sold nor utilised as per the government's prescribed rules.

29.011 kg of gold and 972.747 kg of silver stored in Jaipur treasury

The report stated that 29.011 kg of gold and 972.747 kg of silver are stored in the state's reserve treasury in Jaipur. Based on current market rates, their estimated value is Rs 64.44 crore; the gold is valued at approximately Rs 42.36 crore and the silver at Rs 22.08 crore.

In its report, the CAG noted that this gold and silver had been seized by the police and various enforcement agencies. Courts later declared these items state property. Although the Finance Department had them valued, they remained undisposed of as of May 2025.

Under Rule 122 of the Rajasthan Treasury Rules-2012, Jaipur (City) has been designated as the state's reserve treasury. Gold, silver, diamonds, and other valuables declared as state property by courts in civil and criminal cases are deposited here.

Assets worth crores of rupees locked in govt treasury for years: CAG

According to the rules, items of archaeological importance should be handed over to the Archaeology Department, while precious metals like gold and silver should be sent to the government mint in Mumbai to be converted into pure metal before being sold. However, the CAG found that despite the valuation, the process did not move forward, and assets worth crores of rupees have remained locked in the government treasury for years.

Terming this a case of serious financial negligence, the CAG has recommended that the state government take necessary action and ensure their disposal in accordance with the rules.

Jaipur treasury stores seized valuables

As per the CAG report, Rule 122 of the Rajasthan Treasury Rules, 2012, designates the Jaipur (City) Treasury as the state's Reserve Treasury. Gold, silver, diamonds and other valuable items declared as government property by courts in civil and criminal cases are deposited here.

Finance Department classifies valuable materials

The Finance Department of Rajasthan classifies seized valuables into two categories. The first category consists of items of archaeological importance, which are to be transferred to the Department of Archaeology.

The second category includes gold and silver, which must be sent to the Government of India Mint in Mumbai, refined into pure metal and then sold.

Even if valuation completed, disposal still pending

The CAG report found that, except for artefacts of archaeological importance, the valuation of the gold and silver had already been completed. However, despite this, the valuables had not been disposed of in accordance with the rules.

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