Four dead, two rescued after tragic drowning incident in Rajasthan's Dungarpur

Jaipur:

A routine outing for a river bath turned into a devastating tragedy in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district on Sunday morning, after four people drowned in a river. The deceased include a young man, two women, and a 15-year-old girl. Two other boys who were also caught in the strong currents were rescued in time.

The incident took place in Likhi Badi village, where an atmosphere of happiness quickly turned into mourning after the tragic accident. Six children and relatives who had gathered for a morning bath at the river were suddenly swept into deep water, leaving the entire village in shock.

According to preliminary information, children from Likhi Badi village, along with some relatives visiting from Gujarat, had gone to the river for bathing. While enjoying their time in the water, they reportedly entered a deeper section of the river and began struggling to stay afloat.

Villagers launch rescue operation

As soon as villagers noticed the incident, they launched a rescue operation. Their quick response helped save two children, while the remaining four could not be revived. The bodies were later recovered with the help of police and local residents and were shifted to the mortuary of the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Seemalwara.

The victims have been identified as 15-year-old Ishita, 20-year-old Prateek, and 24-year-old Hina Damor, all residents of Likhi Badi village. Another victim, 20-year-old Ronak Parmar from Palanpur in Gujarat, had been visiting relatives in the village and also lost her life in the tragedy.

The two survivors were identified as 15-year-old Rajveer from Palanpur, Gujarat, and 11-year-old Jaisingh from Mehsana, Gujarat. Both were rescued safely and are reported to be out of danger.

Police begin investigation

After receiving information about the incident, Dhambola police immediately reached the spot and took charge of the situation. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination at the CHC Seemalwara mortuary.

A significant police presence has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The tragic incident has left the families and the local community devastated, with grief spreading across the village following the loss of four lives. (Reported by Raja Soni)