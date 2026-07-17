'Rule of law will prevail,' Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind welcomes SC's interim stay on Rajasthan demolition drive

New Delhi:

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the demolition drive in Rajasthan's border districts, with President Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani saying the organisation remains "committed to protecting the constitutional and legal rights of affected citizens, mosques, madrasas and other religious institutions".

In a statement, Madani further said the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind will pursue every available legal remedy. "We remain confident that the rule of law and constitutional values will ultimately prevail," he said.

The demolition drive

Earlier in the day, a demolition drive was launched by the Jaisalmer district administration adjoining the India-Pakistan international boundary. Under the drive, the officials demolished six alleged illegal mosques and madrassa buildings constructed on government land.

The action was taken under the administration's "Operation Clean", and the demolition drive was carried out in villages including Mirpura, Hindolon Ki Dhani, Ahmadpura and Dhanana, said officials, adding that the structures were built on government land.

Supreme Court grants interim relief

However, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed the demolition of petitioners' properties for two weeks, directing them to approach the division bench of Rajasthan High Court. The court made the observation while hearing a petition filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind. The petition was filed on behalf of 40 affected persons following instructions of Madani.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Kapil Sibal advanced detailed submissions before the bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. Sibal was assisted by senior advocates Huzefa Ahmadi, Nizam Pasha, Tahir Hakim, and advocate-on-record Mansoor Ali Khan.

Sibal submitted that demolition proceedings against residential houses, mosques, madrasas and other properties were continuing unabated and that notices had been issued to hundreds of residential and religious structures. He argued that no action affecting private property or places of worship could be taken except in strict conformity with the Constitution, statutory law and the principles of natural justice.

After hearing the submissions, the apex court stayed the drive for two weeks, observing that "disputes involving contested questions of fact are more appropriately adjudicated by the jurisdictional High Court and accordingly permitted the petitioners to seek appropriate relief before the Division Bench of the Rajasthan High Court at Jodhpur".