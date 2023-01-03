Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HPBOSE Class 10th Term 1 Result 2022 Released! Check how to download

HPBOSE Class 10th Term 1 Result 2022 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Along with class 10th, the board has also released the result for class 12th students who appeared in the term 1 examination. Students can check and download their results from the official website of the board. To check and download the results, keep your login credentials handy.

HPBOSE Class 10th Term 1 Exam 2022 Result- Know how to check and download '

Visit the official website of the HP Board- hpbose.org Check the right upper corner of the homepage. Click on 'Result' and you will be directed to a new page. Key your roll no. and enter. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check and download the result.

Students are requested to take a printout of their results for the future. As per the HP Board, students can apply for re-evaluation till January 17, 2023. The re-evaluation fee per subject is Rs 500. The class 10th Term 1 exam was held from September 15 to October 01 last year.

