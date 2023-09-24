NEET SS Admit Card 2023 OUT at nbe.edu.in, exam from September 29

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET SS Admit Card 2023 download link active

NEET SS Admit Card 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the admit card for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2023. Candidates who have applied for the NEET SS 2023 exam can download their admit card from the official website-- natboard.edu.in. Aspirants will have to key in their User ID and password to download the hall ticket.

The NEET SS entrance examination is scheduled to be held on September 29 and 30 in two shifts - Morning (9:30 AM to 11:30 AM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 4:30 PM). As per the exam schedule, the exam for Medical Group is scheduled on September 29 in the morning session from 9 AM to 11:30 AM. While the exam for eight groups including Radiodiagnosis, Microbiology, Pathology, Psychiatry, Surgical, Paediatric, Anaesthesiology and Pharmacology will be held on the same day in the second session.

The entrance exam for ENT Group, Respiratory Medicine Group and Obstetrics and Gynaecology Group will be held on September 30 in the first session. Whereas, the exam for orthopedics group is scheduled for the second shift from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

How to Download NEET SS 2023 Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website, natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says, NEET SS 2023 admit card

Step 3: On the new page, enter the login details, such as your registration number, date of birth and others

Step 4: NEET SS 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download NEET SS 2023 admit card and save it for future reference.