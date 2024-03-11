NEET MDS 2024 registration window closes today; exam on March 18

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET MDS 2024 registration window today, March 11.

NEET MDS 2024 registration: The National Board of Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the NEET MDS 2024 registration window today, March 11. All those who have yet not submitted their application form can do so before 11.55 pm today. Candidates who are willing to appear in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Master in Dental Surgery examination are advised to submit application forms before the closure of the application window. No further chance will be given to any candidate after the closure of the application window.

Only those candidates who are completing their internship between April 1 and June 30, 2024, are eligible to apply. However, there will be no correction facility after the completion of the application procedure during this time. The re-registration window was started on March 8. Candidates are advised to choose their preferred state to appear for the examination. The exam city will be allotted by the board within the chosen state or in a nearby state as per availability only. As per the schedule, NEET-MDS 2024 will be conducted on March 18 at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same are likely to be released on March 15 at natboard.edu.in. The request will not be entertained for a change in date/centre of examination under any circumstances.

It should be noted that the admit cards will not be issued to the candidates who are declared ineligible before the conduct of the exam. In such cases, the entire fee will be forfeited. The candidates will be able to download their NEET MDS 2024 admit cards from the official website once out. The candidates will have to paste their recent (not more than 3 months old) passport-size photograph in the space provided on the admit card.

How to download NEET MDS 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in

Click on 'NEET MDS' tab

Now, navigate the link of 'NEET MDS 2024 admit card'

Enter your login details and click on 'submit'

NEET MDS 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save NEET MDS 2024 admit card for future reference

