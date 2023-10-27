Last Chance: UGC NET December registration deadline extended, apply on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Extended deadline: UGC Net December registration now open

UGC NET December registration 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date of registration for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 exam. All those who have yet not submitted applications can do so by October 31. The online registrations can be submitted at the official website of UGC, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to an official statement, the deadline has been extended after receiving various representations from the candidates.

The official notice reads, 'NTA has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application for UGC-NET December 2023, enabling the aspiring candidates to apply for the said exam.

Earlier, the last date for submitting the application form was October 28 which is now extended to October 31. The candidates can submit the application fee through credit card, debit card, net banking, and UPI by October 31. Earlier, the last date was October 29. After the submission of the online applications, the candidates can make corrections in the particulars of the online applications between November 1 and 3.

Step-by-Step Guide: How to apply for UGC NET December Exam 2023

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UGC NET December 2023 Registration open'

It will redirect you to the new page

Click on the 'new registration' tab

Read the instructions and click on 'Proceed'

It will redirect you to the application form

Fill out the details carefully

Upload essential documents, make a payment, and click on the submit button

UGC NET December 2023 Registration form will appear on the screen

Download the UGC NET December 2023 Registration form and save it for future reference

UGC NET December exam 2023: Registration Fee

General/Unreserved - Rs.1150/-

General-EWS/OBC-NCL-Rs. 600/-

SC/ST/PwD, third gender - Rs. 325/-

Registration - Direct link

UGC NET December exam 2023: Exam City and admit card date

It is expected that the agency will release the exam city information slips of UGC NET in the last week of December and admit cards are expected to be released in the first week of December. UGC NET December exam 2023 will be conducted from December 6 to 22. The detailed schedule will be released after the completion of the application procedure.