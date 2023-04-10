KEAM 2023 Registration last date today; Direct link to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK KEAM 2023 registration ends today

KEAM 2023: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, or CEE Kerala, will close the registrations for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM 2023) today, April 10 (5 PM). The KEAM 2023 application form is hosted on the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to the KEAM 2023 schedule, the last date to upload Class 10 Certificate, date of birth and nativity proof is April 10. While the last date to upload other required certificates or documents is April 20, 2023, 5 PM.

KEAM 2023 is being held for aspirants seeking admission to Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation and Banking, Climate Change and Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology and Pharmacy Courses.

KEAM 2023: Steps for online registration

Aspirants can follow these simple step-by guides to fill out the KEAM 2023 application form inline from the official website.

Go to the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the 'KEAM 2023- Online Application' link.

Fresh candidates need to complete the basic registration to generate user ID and password.

Re-login and complete the application form as instructed.

Upload the required documents and proceed to pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

KEAM 2023: Exam Date

CEE Kerala will conduct the KEAM 2023 entrance exam on May 17 in two shifts. The first shift will be held in the morning session from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and the second session will be organised in the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. The KEAM exam paper will comprise of two papers. While Paper 1 includes Physics and Chemistry subjects, Paper 2 includes Mathematics.

The authorities have scheduled to announce the result of Engineering entrance examination for Engineering, Architecture, B.Pharma courses on n or before June 20, 2023. The Medical and Allied and Ayurveda Rank lists will be published on or before July 20, 2023.